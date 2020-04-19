Paul Haddad, voice of Leon Kennedy in the original Resident Evil 2, has died

(Image credit: imdb.com)

Voice actor Paul Haddad, best-known for originating the character of Leon Kennedy in 1998's Resident Evil 2, has died. Invader Studios, who he worked with on a tribute to classic survival horror called Daymare: 1998, confirmed his death on Twitter, saying, "Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the RE community, has passed away recently. We've been truly honored to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that He was."

In addition to his videogame roles, Haddad had a long career in television voice acting, appearing in shows such as Babar, The Adventures of Tintin, Rupert, and the 1990s X-Men cartoon, in which he voiced Quicksilver.

Nick Apostolides, who voiced Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 2 Remake last year, recorded the following video tribute to Haddad.