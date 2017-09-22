Palmer Luckey wants to make VR porn hardware with an 'industrial robotic arm'

Oculus VR founder, former Facebook employee, and horny rich guy Palmer Luckey recently joined a roundtable discussion titled 'AVRS HentaiVR Pool Party with Palmer' (watch here) in which he talked enthusiastically about VR porn and all he hopes to do with it, including experimenting with giant robotic peripherals.

Regarding the present state of VR porn, the major VR companies "pretend that adult VR doesn't exist," says Luckey, who called out Facebook, Valve, and the like (though not by name) for not helping to grow the industry. "If I were at a major VR company again, probably what I would do is secretly fund adult virtual reality content. Pornography has been an important driver for every recent form of media."

I imagine mainstream VR companies, such as the one he worked at, will remain pretty cool on the idea. But it's all PR, according to Luckey. VR employees actually love VR porn, he says, but when they speak at game development conferences they act like they've never heard of it.

(If any VR developers or Facebook employees would like to anonymously confirm or deny this claim, feel free to email me.)

Aside from more VR porn, what exists now needs to be marketed better, says Luckey, who offered to connect VR porn developers with popular US streamers and YouTubers—though I'm not sure how they'd present any of the spicy stuff on Twitch or YouTube.

And then there are peripherals. "At some point, there will have to be a standardization between the hardware and the software," said Luckey. What kind of hardware? Luckey is thinking about helping develop haptic feedback tech using an "industrial robotic arm, like the kind that you use to build cars." Just to "experiment."

"If anyone knows a good place to put a very expensive, large robot arm for adult VR developers to borrow and experiment with to make their toys, send me a message so that I can think about it," said Luckey. One of his co-panelists informed him that he had ideas.

Aside from VR porn, Luckey is working on tapping into the military industrial complex with lidar-based surveillance technology that could be used to patrol US borders and other areas—which is coincidentally one of the only things you could say to convince me that I'd rather he focus on industrial sex arms.