Popular

Overwatch video showcases Reinhardt and his big hammer

By

Overwatch

Oh hey, Overwatch has a London map. You can tell it's a London map because it has a red phone box and double-decker bus—the two things that they have in London.

Overwatch also has a big guy with a big hammer. He's called Reinhardt, and he's the tank of the team. He's mostly melee, albeit with an additional ranged flame strike that's available on a cooldown. Other abilities include a shield, a rocket powered charge attack that can smash enemies into walls, and an ultimate that knocks down enemies by creating shockwaves along the ground.

Overwatch is planned for an open beta release this autumn.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments