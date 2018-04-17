Overwatch gets a Competitive 6v6 Lockout Elimination season

Blizzard kicked off a surprise short season of Competitive 6v6 Lockout Elimination in Overwatch yesterday, bringing the Arcade favorite to the more serious milieu of competitive play for the first time.

Elimination, as the name suggests, foregoes objectives for straight-up Team Deathmatch action, while the "Lockout" rule gives it an interesting twist: Players can select any characters they want to start, but all characters chosen by the winner of each round are locked out for all members of that team for the rest of the game. You can't just coast on the strength of your mains, in other words—sooner or later, you're going to have to trot out your Torbjörn.

Designer Scott Mercer said in the announcement that all previous Elimination maps will be available to play in this season, and Ayutthaya has been added as well. The season is scheduled to run until 5 pm PT on May 8.