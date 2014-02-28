Outlast Whistleblower DLC out in April

Red Barrels announced that Whistleblower, a prequel piece of DLC for its first-person horror game Outlast , will come out in April.

“Whistleblower will let you play as Waylon Park, a software engineer under contract with Murkoff and the man who emailed journalists around the world—including Miles [Outlast's protagonist]—at the beginning of Outlast,” Red Barrels said.

Poor Park spends a couple of weeks on Mount Massive, unable to speak to his wife and son because of the company's strict security protocols. He develops a mistrust for Murkoff and starts snooping around the asylum, finding horrific human experiments and other terrifying things you wish you could unsee.

The most interesting part of the announcement is that while Red Barrels said Whistleblower tells the story that leads into Outlast, it will also depict events from the full game and will “show the final chapter in Mount Massive Asylum's story.”

It took me three months to play through Outlast's three hours like a scaredy cat, but by the time I finished it I could imagine myself playing more. Outlast's final moments left plenty of loose ends that could lead into a sequel, so it'd be interesting to see if Red Barrels ties those up, or if it closes Mount Massive Asylum's story in a way that could lead to a new game and location.

