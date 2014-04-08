Outcast Reboot HD is an HD reboot of Outcast, now on Kickstarter

Graphics don't matter, right? It's all about design, singularity of vision, and the ability to craft a believable world from a consistent aesthetic. On the other hand, ew , look at all those angular models and aliased textures! Gross. While the design concepts and wild ideas can be paradoxically refreshing, it would be nice to have prettier worlds and more responsive controls.

Step forward Outcast Reboot HD , a Kickstarter project to high-def-ify Outcast. For $600,000, the game's original creative directors will lead 1999's excellent open-world action-adventure into the modern age.

Here's the feature list of planned improvements:

All objects, textures, environments and characters entirely remade from scratch in hi-definition.

Targets 1080p @ 60fps, and supports beyond HD

Enhanced adventure:

- Annoying story bugs removed

- Improved HUD

- Improved inventory

- Improved notepad

- Improved dialog interface

New Cutter locomotion, control and animations

New camera control

Xbox and PS4 controller (and other compatible) support on Windows

The stretch goals have already been announced too, with the highest—$1.7 million—securing an "entirely new world" alongside the recreated original.

I'm usually cautious when it comes to covering Kickstarter projects, as—at the point of an idea's inception—there's too many variables to make crowdfunding a safe prospect. While that's still true here, it is at least a more conceivable possibility. The game already exists, meaning that the developers have a strong basis for their goals. If you love the original Outcast, but can't look at it for fear of vomiting blood from your eyeballs, maybe consider backing .