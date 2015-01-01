Our highest review scores of 2014
The best games of 2014
Review scores are the source of much internet rabblerousery, but they do serve a purpose beyond firestarting. They are, to us, an abstraction of a reviewer's feelings about a game—not a scientific measurement of success, but a convenient utility.
They're especially useful for cataloging, as we have here with our top rated games of 2014, a collection of all the games we scored 85% and up (with one 84% on account of its Editor's Choice distinction). No subjective numerating from multiple people will produce a flawlessly consistent scale, but what we chose to celebrate the most this year still represents our values and the games we most heartily recommend. Consider all of these excellent ways to spend your time.
The Talos Principle
84% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review
An adept and satisfying puzzle game with a narrative that requires a bit of player investment to yield its biggest rewards.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
85% | Read the review | Andy's 2014 Personal Pick
The tech specs are demanding, but this is the Middle-Earth game to rule them all.
Never Alone
85% | Read the review
A beautiful, fascinating exploration of a world that may soon be nothing more than fantasy.
Dark Souls 2
85% | Read the review
A whole new challenge for diehards, and a lot of content for your money.
Xenonauts
85% | Read the review | Phil's 2014 Personal Pick
With deep strategic systems, omnipresent dread, and clean turn-based combat, Xenonauts is a triumph of rebooted game design.
Blade Symphony
85% | Read the review | Chris T's 2014 Personal Pick
Blade Symphony's duels are electrifying and intimate, more than making up for a lack of content.
Smite
85% | Read the review
Smite makes the MOBA more approachable with smart tweaks to the formula and action RPG-inspired combat.
Titanfall
85% | Read the review | Shaun's 2014 Personal Pick
The most exciting multiplayer shooter in recent years, held back from greatness by its questionable staying power.
Trials Fusion
85% | Read the review
Fusion's thrill isn't in leaping a yawning chasm as a jet screams below, but in simply clearing an overhanging ledge.
The Castle Doctrine
85% | Read the review
A merciless and thoughtfully-designed online strategy game whose clever systems enable a unique and troubling experience.
Resident Evil 4 HD
85% | Read the review
Resident Evil 4 is still a masterful shooter nine years later. Occasional slowdown caused by the locked 60 fps framerate hampers an otherwise great port.
Legend of Grimrock 2
85% | Read the review | Tyler's 2014 Personal Pick
A sublime blend of fighting, puzzling and exploration, but the unforgiving difficulty may be too much for some.
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions
86% | Read the review
Difficulty spikes aside, this is a great PC edition of a fantastic arcade shooter.
Grid Autosport
86% | Read the review
No flashy new features or buzzwords, just magnificent racing stemming from a refinement of Grid 1’s greatness.
Broken Age: Act 1
86% | Read the review
A great start for an adventure proud to have graduated from one of gaming's finest old schools.
Ultra Street Fighter IV
86% | Read the review
The definitive version of Street Fighter IV, but not the best until its technical problems are solved.
Battleblock Theater
86% | Read the review
Charming, clever and funny, this is one of the best new platformers on the PC at the moment. Recommended.
Elite: Dangerous
86% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review
A great game and, with time, potentially a classic. Much rests on Frontier's ability to build on these broad but somewhat shallow foundations.
Civilization: Beyond Earth
87% | Read the review
Although its foundation in Civ 5 makes it familiar, Beyond Earth is full of interesting surprises that are pleasantly difficult to master.
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
87% | Read the review
A deep, entertaining stealth sandbox with endless scope for mastery. You kept us waiting, Kojima, but it was worth it.
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls
87% | Read the review | Tom Senior's 2014 Personal Pick
The story is lacking, but great environments, a new class, and more freedom—partially from the free patch—make for a better Diablo III.
Dragon Age: Inquisition
87% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review | 2014 GOTY Awards: Best Singleplayer
A fantastic campaign and massive open environments, soured only slightly by minor, persistent flaws.
Divinity: Original Sin
87% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review | 2014 GOTY Awards: Spirit of the PC
A little obtuse in places, but otherwise this is the best new RPG in years. Demands your time and your brain, but it's worth it.
NBA 2K15
88% | Read the review
A stunning and packed basketball sim, with a PC version finally on a par with consoles.
Far Cry 4
89% | Read the review
An absurdly entertaining open world playground that’s at its best when it breaks away from script. Shame about those tailing missions.
Endless Legend
89% | Read the review | 2014 GOTY Awards: Commendation for Design
An endless gasp of fresh air for a staid genre.
Wildstar
89% | Read the review
Clever questing and a stand-out combat system make for an entertaining MMO that's as large as it is full of character.
Metro 2033 Redux
90% | Read the review
A valuable remake that makes the original Metro feel complete on PC.
World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor
90% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review
A powerful reminder of why nobody has ever truly taken Warcraft’s rusty crown.
Towerfall: Ascension
90% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review | 2014 GOTY Awards: Best Multiplayer
A single-screen platform brawler that’s about as good as the genre has ever been—in versus or wave-survival mode.
South Park: The Stick of Truth
90% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review | Tim's 2014 Personal Pick
A fun, polished, handcrafted RPG attached to a genuinely funny 15-hour-long South Park episode.
Ikaruga
92% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review
Infuriatingly difficult, but perfectly constructed. Ikaruga is the PC's best bullet-hell shooter.
Jazzpunk
92% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review | 2014 GOTY Awards: Most Original Game
Stylish, inventive and easily one of the funniest games in years. Jazzpunk just wants to make you laugh. Don't worry, it will.
Nidhogg
93% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review
A brilliant marriage of mechanics, level design and music that will be played and talked about for years to come.
Alien Isolation
93% (Editor's Choice) | Read the review | Our 2014 Game of the Year
The game the Alien series has always deserved. A deep, fun stealth game set in an evocatively realised sci-fi world.