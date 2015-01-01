Our highest review scores of 2014

Review scores are the source of much internet rabblerousery, but they do serve a purpose beyond firestarting. They are, to us, an abstraction of a reviewer's feelings about a game—not a scientific measurement of success, but a convenient utility.

They're especially useful for cataloging, as we have here with our top rated games of 2014, a collection of all the games we scored 85% and up (with one 84% on account of its Editor's Choice distinction). No subjective numerating from multiple people will produce a flawlessly consistent scale, but what we chose to celebrate the most this year still represents our values and the games we most heartily recommend. Consider all of these excellent ways to spend your time.