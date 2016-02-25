Popular

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee is getting a new port

Originally a launch title for the first Xbox, Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee has been on Steam since 2010. While it's probably little more than an interesting keepsake in the Oddworld series, the PC version is reportedly a very shoddy port. A quick scan of the Steam reviews paints a pretty grim picture: apparently for some users the game just doesn't work, with frequent crashes and other game breaking bugs reported.

So it'll come as a relief for those who purchased the game that a brand new port is releasing on Steam. The news was announced earlier this week on the game's Steam page, and best of all, it'll be free for anyone who owns the original version.

"Rest assured [that] we are committed to ensuring that all Oddworld fans get the experience they rightly deserve with our games," the announcement reads. "We will ensure that this version of Munch's Oddysee is fully supported and any bugs that arise are addressed."

No solid release date was provided, though details on a forthcoming beta test will be announced some time in the near future.

