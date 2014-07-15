Oculus VR won't provide support for Oculus Rift headsets purchased "second-hand"

Oculus VR is dropping the hammer on Oculus Rift resellers by tracking them down through their eBay listings and canceling their preorders for the DK2 version of the headset. But it also warned that anyone who purchases an Oculus Rift "second hand" through eBay or elsewhere will be "on their own" if they run into trouble.

The cancellation of Oculus Rift DK2 preorders made by people who intend to resell them rather than use them to actually develop software isn't surprising in itself: After all, Oculus suspended sales to the entire country of China earlier this month because of " extreme reselling ." What is interesting, however, is that Oculus has now explicitly stated that anyone who purchases the headset from resellers may find themselves in a bit of trouble too.

"We found this guy's order and canceled it. We don't allow resale of the development kit," Oculus VR Community Manager cybereality wrote in a forum post . "We also don't provide warranty on second-hand sales, so if you buy on eBay you are on your own."

That may actually have more of an impact on unauthorized sales of the Oculus Rift dev kits than any clampdown on resellers. Some resellers are charging considerably more than the regular price for the headset, after all—the canceled order mentioned by cybereality reportedly sold for more than $850, well over the $ 350 cost from Oculus—and if word gets out that they won't be supported if and when trouble arises, it may well dampen some of that enthusiasm for early adoption.