Oculus is "winding down" its Story Studio, responsible for Lost and Dear Angelica

Oculus VR has announced it is "winding down" its Story Studio, an interactive storytelling team which produced titles such as Lost, Henry [pictured above] and Dear Angelica. The news comes via former Naughty Dog veteran Jason Rubin, who made the announcement on the Oculus website.

"We’re now entering the next chapter of VR development, where new creators enter the market in anticipation of adoption and growth, and we’ve been looking at the best way to allocate our resources to create an impact on the ecosystem," he wrote.

"After careful consideration, we’ve decided to shift our focus away from internal content creation to support more external production."

In other words, Oculus will go on to "fund and support" external production, while freeing up resources for "internal research, development, and attention towards exciting but unsolved problems in AR and VR hardware and software."

He continued: "Last year, we committed an additional $250M to fund VR content from developers all over the world. That investment supported games like Robo Recall, Rock Band VR, and Wilson's Heart, plus powerful VR experiences like Through the Ages from Felix & Paul and the Follow My Lead experience featuring the 2016 NBA finals."

