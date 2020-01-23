Observer 2 is likely Bloober Team's next game

Horror developer Bloober Team is teasing something in a new video, and that something is almost certainly Observer 2, the follow-up to its creepy space horror affair. Check it out above.

The aesthetic coupled with the cyberpunk tag on the tweet below suggest that it's teasing the sequel, but more evidence has already been uncovered. One eagle-eyed Twitter user translated the binary code, revealing that it says "Daniel, are you there?"

Daniel is the name of the first game's protagonist, played by the late Rutger Hauer, so it seems safe to assume that's who the code is referring to. The source of the teaser's incoming call makes the connection even more obvious—ch120n 1nc02p02473d_ is clearly Chiron Incorporated, Observer's dodgy megacorp.

Jody Macgregor didn't think too highly of the first game when he wrote his Observer review, saying that the "brainhacking will blow your mind, but you'll want to get the cop out of your head by the end." I had a better time with it, certainly better than I did with Layers of Fear and Blair Witch, so I'd be up for some more.

If you've got a craving for cyberpunk horror and spooky corridors, you might want to keep an eye on this one.