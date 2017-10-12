NZXT's S340 mid-tower case is available for $60 after rebate

NZXT's S340 mid-tower chassis remains our top pick in the budget category when shopping cases, and it's currently on sale at Newegg for $75. There is also a $15 mail-in-rebate available, bringing the price down to $60.

The rebate is available on both the black/blue and black/red models, along with the Razer Edition, though the rebate brings the price down to $70 on that one.

Regardless of color, we like the clean design of the S340, which offers pretty good cable management.

For cooling, the case comes with a couple of 120mm fans, one up top and one in the back. The one in the front can be swapped out for a larger 140mm fan, and there is room to add two more 120mm or 140mm fans in the front. You can also liquid cool—the S340 supports up to a 280mm radiator up front and works with NZXT's own Kraken series, along with a 140mm in the back in place of the exhaust fan.

You can grab the S340 here.

