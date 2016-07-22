Nvidia unveils powerful new Titan X graphics card

Only a couple of months after the release of its powerful GTX 1080 GPU, Nvidia has announced a new Titan X card – and it will be to the 1080 what the 1080 was to the previous Titan X.

The new card is built with Nvidia's Pascal GP102 architecture and will cost $1,200, which is twice as expensive as the 1080. It boasts 3584 Nvidia CUDA cores running at 1.5GHz, and delivers 11 teraflops of performance. For some context, the previous Titan X delivered around 6 teraflops, while the 1080 boasts 8 teraflops. Suffice it to say, with 12GB of GDDR5X memory to boot, it looks to be a blindingly powerful card.

Here's what we know so far, straight from Nvidia:



12 billion transistors

11 TFLOPs FP32 (32-bit floating point)

44 TOPS INT8 (new deep learning inferencing instruction)

3,584 CUDA cores at 1.53GHz

High performance engineering for maximum overclocking

12GB of GDDR5X memory (480GB/s, 10GT/s on a 384-bit interface)

The card will be available from August 2 directly from Nvidia, so you better start saving. It was only this time two months ago that we published our review of the 1080, writing that "Pascal and the GTX 1080 deliver more performance and features, with greater efficiency." This new Titan X should finally deliver on 60+ fps at 4K.