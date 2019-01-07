Nvidia RTX graphics cards are coming to more than 40 new laptop models

Nvidia had its fair share of big announcements tonight ahead of CES 2019. In addition to the upcoming release of the RTX 2060 and offering G-Sync support to FreeSync monitors, Nvidia also announced the inclusion of their GeForce RTX line, some of the best graphics cards available, in laptops across some of the biggest OEM's, and local OEMs and system builders.

“The world’s top OEMs are using Turing to bring next-generation console performance to thin, sleek laptops that gamers can take anywhere. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide—an entire generation—are growing up gaming. I can’t wait for them to experience this new wave of laptops," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA in an official press release.

Read more: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review

Gaming laptops with configurations including the RTX 2080 through the RTX 2060 will be available starting January 29. Some of the new laptops will also utilize Nvidia's Max-Q design.

Nvidia says availability, full configurations, and pricing will vary among regions and partners.