Nvidia RTX 3050 and Intel Tiger Lake details leak on Geekbench

Nvidia's mobile RTX 3050 Ti appeared a few days ago, leaked on the Asus website with reference to the Dash 15 laptop. Now we have the non-TI RTX 3050 appearing on Geekbench, as spotted by @TUM_APISAK. The leak appears to show that the GeForce RTX 3050 has 16 Compute Units, a maximum frequency of 1,060MHz, and 4GB of VRAM.

11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H + RTX 3050 Laptop6C/12T 2.70 GHz/4.49 GHzGeekbench 5 Score1387 - 4934https://t.co/UU5LEW1z41RTX 3050 LaptopOpenCL Score - 52587https://t.co/5ESj7THqXE pic.twitter.com/0uHnfIzPuFMarch 16, 2021 See more

The information on Geekbench doesn't reveal whether the GPU is running GDDR6, but that seems like a fairly safe bet at this point, as is the fact it'll probably feature a 128-bit memory bus. Those 16 Compute Units are possibly the most interesting reveal from the leak though, because assuming that Nvidia sticks with 128 CUDA cores per CU it gives us a total of 2048 CUDA cores in the new chip.

For comparison, that's almost half the core count of the mobile RTX 3060 (3840 CUs), which would suggest that the RTX 3050 will be about half as powerful as the RTX 3060 in gaming as well. Despite this performance delta, if the GeForce RTX 3050 is ray-tracing capable and supports DLSS 2.0, then we'll still welcome it with open arms.

The machine in question is a Samsung 760XDA, which also happens to house another unreleased chip at this point, the Intel Core i5 11400H. That's a 6-core, 12-thread CPU that is probably a 'Tiger Lake' processor.

If you're interested in such things, the Core i5 11400H managed a score of 1,387 points in the single-threaded workload and 4,934 in the multi-threaded test. Both of these numbers are reasonable upticks compared to the equivalent previous-generation 'Comet Lake' Core i5 10400H.

We expect to see more on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and the Core i5 11400H soon.