Nvidia releases game ready GPU driver for Call of Duty: WWII and more

Call of Duty: WWII is set for an open beta for all PC gamers starting September 29 and running through October 3. In the meantime, Nvidia has made available a new Game Ready driver (385.69) that includes optimizations for the upcoming beta, along with a handful of other games.

In addition to Call of Duty: WWII, the 385.69 GPU driver release is recommended for Project Cars 2, Total War: Warhammer II, Forza Motorsport 7, Eve: Valkyrie-Warzone, FIFA 18, Raiders of the Broken Planet, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 (open beta).

For VR gaming, the driver release is optimized for Eve: Valkyrie-Warzone and From Other Suns, the latter of which is also in open beta.

Nvidia's driver team also spent a bit of time fixing several issues. According to the release notes (PDF), the new driver release eliminates "sever flickering" in Doom 4 after pressing Alt+Tab with SLI enabled with instant replay turned on.

You can grab the new driver release here.