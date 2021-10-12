Popular

Nvidia DLSS comes to Baldur's Gate 3, Tomb Raider and Back 4 Blood

They're among 10 new games set to carry Nvidia's super-sampling enhancement tech this month.

An explosion engulfs a truck, zombies run screaming in all directions
(Image credit: Turtle Rock Studios)

Nvidia's DLSS tech has been bringing artificially intelligent, per-frame enhancement to ray-traced games for some time now, and it's only going to continue spreading its tendrils. The company's latest announcement sees ten more entries to the ever-growing list of DLSS capable games, and that's just the plan for October.

New additions to the DLSS family will include Baldur's Gate 3, Rise of- and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, among several others. Even the long awaited Back 4 Blood, which launches later today, will be joining the ensemble.

As one of the earliest games to come with ray-tracing capability, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was bound for DLSS from the beginning. With it, Nvidia reckons players should see up to 88% performance increases, and Rise of the Tomb Raider could follow closely behind with up to 75% boosts.

Nvidia's official performance numbers for Baldur's Gate 3 in DLSS

Nvidia's official performance numbers for Rise of the Tomb Raider in DLSS

Nvidia's official performance numbers for Shadow of the Tomb Raider in DLSS

Nvidia's official performance numbers for Back 4 Blood in DLSS

Baldur's Gate 3 players are also looking at the potential of up to 88% boosts, and Back 4 Blood could end up at 46% increased performance.

Not a bad look for the deep-learning technology, if the numbers add up.

Of course, you'll have to wait for us to confirm these fanciful FPS scores once we get our hands on the aforementioned games but, if these tests are anything to go by, the future is looking speedy for those packing an Nvidia RTX 30-Series GPU.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. She can often be found admiring AI advancements, sighing over semiconductors, or gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been obsessed with computers and graphics since she was small, and took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni. Her thirst for absurd Raspberry Pi projects will never be sated, and she will stop at nothing to spread internet safety awareness—down with the hackers.
