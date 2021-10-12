Nvidia DLSS comes to Baldur's Gate 3, Tomb Raider and Back 4 Blood

Nvidia's DLSS tech has been bringing artificially intelligent, per-frame enhancement to ray-traced games for some time now, and it's only going to continue spreading its tendrils. The company's latest announcement sees ten more entries to the ever-growing list of DLSS capable games, and that's just the plan for October.

New additions to the DLSS family will include Baldur's Gate 3, Rise of- and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, among several others. Even the long awaited Back 4 Blood, which launches later today, will be joining the ensemble.

As one of the earliest games to come with ray-tracing capability, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was bound for DLSS from the beginning. With it, Nvidia reckons players should see up to 88% performance increases, and Rise of the Tomb Raider could follow closely behind with up to 75% boosts.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Nvidia)

Tips and advice (Image credit: Future) How to buy a graphics card: tips on buying a graphics card in the barren silicon landscape that is 2021

Baldur's Gate 3 players are also looking at the potential of up to 88% boosts, and Back 4 Blood could end up at 46% increased performance.

Not a bad look for the deep-learning technology, if the numbers add up.

Of course, you'll have to wait for us to confirm these fanciful FPS scores once we get our hands on the aforementioned games but, if these tests are anything to go by, the future is looking speedy for those packing an Nvidia RTX 30-Series GPU.