Nuclear Throne - the artist formerly known as Wasteland Kings - hits Steam Early Access

It seems like only yesterday (correction: it was only yesterday plus another 11 days ) that Vlambeer's Wasteland Kings was rebranded as Vlambeer's Nuclear Throne , and now the post-apocalyptic mutanty roguelike-like-like is available to buy via Steam Early Access . If you enjoy paying for things before they're done, you'll be given access to (at the current point in time) four worlds, seven characters, two boss fights and "a huge range of weapons, skills and randomly generated goodness". In the game of thrones, you win or you die. In the game of Nuclear Throne, you'll be doing a fair bit of both.

Excitingly, Vlambeer are still livestreaming development of their latest game, every Tuesday and Thursday on both Twitch TV and the Nuclear Throne site . There will be a new build of the game every week, with the finished product eventually containing a bunch more worlds (including secret worlds) and characters, not to mention the Nuclear Throne itself.