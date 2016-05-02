Nostalrius team make announcement over Blizzard meeting

A couple of days ago , Blizzard agreed to meet with the Nostalrius team, who you'll remember are trying to save their custom World of Warcraft server, that captures a snapshot of WoW in its early days. Of course, you can never go home again, but I think it's important to preserve our history, in an interactive form if at all possible, so this very much seems like a fight worth having. Two days ago, the people behind Nostalrius promised a statement, and what do you know, they've made one .

In the forum post, the Nostalrius team seem hopeful that Blizzard will implement legacy servers, and given the huge support for Nostalrius over the last few weeks, say they now see themselves as "ambassadors of a larger movement for the entire World of Warcraft community that wants to see game history restored".

"Our top-priority and only focus now", they continue, "is to fulfill the needs of this community, by carrying your voice to Blizzard directly".

Given the positive outcome of the campaign, the team also state that they no longer plan to make Nostalrius' source code public. However, they have released a tool that allows players to replay certain sequences of the game. You can find it linked here .

There's no date given for the meeting with Blizzard, but the team say there will be another announcement next week.