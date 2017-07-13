Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom has been delayed to 2018

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, which was unexpectedly announced for the PC in January and slated for a release later this year, is ghoing to take a little longer. Publisher Bandai Namco announced today that the game is now scheduled to come out on January 19, 2018.

“We have decided that more development time is required in order to deliver the full Ni No Kuni 2 experience to our fans,” Akihiro Hino, CEO and President of developer Level-5 Inc., explained. “I deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward to the game's release. Please rest assured, however, that we will continue to strive to provide a deep and satisfying single player experience that our fans can look forward to enjoying.”

Hino also clarified a statement he made during E3 about the game's multiplayer content, which it won't actually have. "I misunderstood the interview question, thinking it was asking about online content in general, and my answer referred to online announcements of in-game events," he said.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom will be the first opportunity for PC gamers to dive into this particular game world: Its predecessor, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, was a PS3-exclusive enhancement of the 2010 Nintendo DS game Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn.

Hino's two-in-one apology video can be seen below.