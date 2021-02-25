Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card - live updates

Today we get the first new graphics card of 2021, namely the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. This is the fifth consumer graphics card to use Nvidia's Ampere architecture, following on from the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3090 and most recently the RTX 3060 Ti. Unlike the cards that have come before it though, there is no Founders Edition of this card, it's purely down to the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Zotac et al. to see what they can do with this latest Ampere GPU. The cards will go on sale at 9am PT (12pm ET / 5pm UK). As ever, make sure you're ready to go when the sales embargo drops because once again we're expecting these new cards to see out in minutes, if not seconds.

Nvidia has yet again upped the performance over the previous generation, and if you've been holding off for a few years, then there's a nice performance jump on offer if you can actually get your hands on one. Pricing starts at $329 (£299), which is very tempting, although it's worth noting that the RTX 3060 Ti offers a significant performance boost for what is only $70 more.

There is an obvious problem here of course, and that is no one can get their hands on the RTX 3060 Ti either, so your options are either try and pick up one of these new cards or wait until the others cards come back in stock. And we don't expect that to happen in any serious volume until April or even May at this point.

So if you are interested in picking up a GeForce RTX 3060, what is the best way of actually getting your virtual hands on one? Start by setting up accounts for any of the major retailers that you want to buy from. Doing this at the time of purchase pretty much guarantees that your card will disappear out of your virtual basket by the time you get to the checkout. Newegg recommends using its mobile app for faster checkout. Some retailers have also warned against refreshing too often, as we're all wont to do during this time, as that may cause the server to put you in a brief timeout.

Check the boxout to the side of this article for links to retailers we expect to have stock today, and as ever keep an eye out for our live blog below, where we'll be watching over stock levels from across the web.