Live
AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 announcement - live updates
By Dave James
All the latest updates from today's AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU unveiling. Y'know, live.
Watch the AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPU livestream right here! This page auto-updates, so you might want to have the Zen 3 announcement video open in another window... Today we'll find out just what Dr. Lisa Su and Co. have planned for the next-gen Zen 3 processors. With the livestream titled, 'Where Gaming Begins,' we've got a pretty good idea of where AMD is pitching its new desktop CPUs.
Dr. Lisa Su has been gettin' prepped.
It’s been so much fun getting ready. Looking forward to sharing what's next for @AMDRyzen. 😊 Join me tomorrow - October 8 at 11 CT https://t.co/hLv7CGFuQi #GameOnAMD pic.twitter.com/2sNd5IOFGhOctober 7, 2020
This new generation of AMD processors is expected to move the game on, both figuratively and literally, because the Zen 3 architecture is promising some serious IPC gains. With a slightly updated 7nm production node, and a new design we could be looking at 10 - 15 percent higher IPC, with some rumours suggesting a 20 percent uplift.
What are we expecting to find out about the new processors today? Obviously there should be a firm release date for at least the first Ryzen 5000 CPUs, and hopefully prices too, but we're also likely to see some gaming performance numbers too.
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for signing up to PC Gamer. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.