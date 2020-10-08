AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 announcement - live updates

Watch the AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPU livestream right here! This page auto-updates, so you might want to have the Zen 3 announcement video open in another window... Today we'll find out just what Dr. Lisa Su and Co. have planned for the next-gen Zen 3 processors. With the livestream titled, 'Where Gaming Begins,' we've got a pretty good idea of where AMD is pitching its new desktop CPUs.