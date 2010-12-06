New World of Warcraft community site has launched

The revamped World of Warcraft Community site has launched, offering players a place to manage their auctions, get the latest Guild news and browse the armoury without having to log in to the game itself. There's a shiny new beginners section for new players and plans to add a 3D model viewer in the future. You'll find a a list of the site's features below.
The new World of Warcraft Community site is live now, so you can head on over and have a poke. Here's the list of updates made to the new site.
New Home Page features
- Browse Armory data
- View and manage auctions
- Guild news feed
- Friends list for quick access to Armory profiles
Character Profile Homepage
- Reforging options
- Enhanced tooltips with more information than ever before
- Raid progression, including recommendations
- 3D character model view (coming soon)
Character Profile subpages
- Events
- PvP (coming in Season 9)
- Remote Auction House
- Reputations
- Guild information, including calendar interaction and progression
Guild Profile subpage
- View guild progression, top contributors, your current reputation, guild news, and more
- Guild Roster with enhanced search and filter options
- Guild Perks
- Guild Achievements
New Game Section
- Beginner's Guide
- Adventuring in Azeroth 101 -- beginners should start here
- Updated race and class profiles
- Realm Status page with real-time updates and new filter options
- Patch Notes
Forum Improvements
- Insert item tooltips into forum posts
- Click on the new sword icon and enter an item ID number to insert an item tooltip link!
- Enhanced Quoting
- Select a portion of another post and a pop-up option allows you to paste it directly into the reply field
The new site has hit just in time for the release of Cataclysm, which will launch at midnight.