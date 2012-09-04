New screenshots for The Cave show cavernous carnivals, levers and such

Double Fine's upcoming platformer The Cave, directed by click-master Ron Gilbert, deals with a variety of contemporary topics, such as the vagaries of subterranean carnival workers and the possible population of a magical talking cave. The latest round of screenshots still doesn't explain the connections between kingly cathedrals, missile control centers, and "OMDog" vending machines under one stony roof, but we're sure it'll all come together. Dose up on the wonderful weirdness below.