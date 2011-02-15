New Relic RTS to be announced this summer

THQ's head of Core Games, Danny Billson has tweeted to say that a new Relic RTS is headed our way. "The big announce for the next Relic RTS should come in August...that's the plan." Looking back through Relic's impressive stable of games, there's the atmospheric space RTS, Homeworld, just begging for another sequel. Or perhaps it's time for Company of Heroes 2? Alternatively, it could be the launch of a whole new series. One thing's for certain, it probably isn't another Impossible Creatures game. What would you like to see Relic do next?