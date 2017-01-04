New Mass Effect: Andromeda screenshots show space panoramas and combat

Mass Effect: Andromeda is releasing in March, which feels surprisingly soon, after what feels like many years of anticipation. To sate our appetites in the lead up to a new gameplay demo later today, EA has released a handful of new screenshots for the space opera RPG.

As you'll see below, the images showcase various space panoramas, as well as what appears to be a few violent scraps and, excitingly, our hero floating in midair (I think he's actually falling though). BioWare is showcasing the new environments and gameplay during the Nvidia keynote at CES, which begins tonight at 6:30 pm PT/9:30 pm ET, or at about 1:30pm Australian time.

As for that release date, it's March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe and Australia.