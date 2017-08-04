New F1 2017 trailer showcases this year's career mode

I'm not a huge fan of sim-leaning racing games but I have a place in my heart for the F1 series. Crashing into barriers and smashing through my opponents seems funnier when the game is angrier at me for doing so. This year's instalment will have the difficult task of improving on last year's unanimously loved F1 2016, but it looks like Codemasters is giving it a red hot go.

The new trailer embedded above showcases this year's career, which will reportedly be "massively expanded". This means the introduction of invitational events throughout the F1 season, and the different types of events include overtake challenges, pursuit events, checkpoint and time attack challenges.

Read more: F1 2018 review

The game releases August 25. Our reviewer Sam White was among the many who praised last year's instalment, writing that while "AI wobbles remain", it's an excellent racing game, and an authentic Formula One experience."