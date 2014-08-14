Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault announced, relives Battle of the Bulge

Company of Heroes 2's latest standalone expansion was described by Winston Churchill as “undoubtedly the greatest American battle of the war.” Well, he wasn't referring to the expansion per se because Churchill is long dead (sorry to break it to you), but rather the battle it's based on—the Battle of the Bulge.

In this single-player expansion set in 1944, you control three US companies as they first defend against the relentless German Oberkommando West forces in the densely forested Ardennes, and then try to push them back out. Expect more dynamic weather, environmental destruction, and shouty men.

Over a whopping 18 scenarios, you have three entirely new US companies to utilise, each with their own unique play styles and officers. Choices matter in this chilly crucible. Apparently upgrades, units and Veterancy carry between missions, so lose what limited forces you have and they're gone for good.

“It's an innovative approach of developing content, separating the multiplayer which we shipped in June and now this one that's coming out in November. Having that space between them really allows us to focus on the best elements of each,” says Quinn Duffy, creative director. “We're producing more content this time.”

Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault is set to drop November 18.