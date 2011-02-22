New Command & Conquer game in development

The Command and Conquer site was recently updated with news that a sequel is currently in production at EA's new strategy game studio, Victory Games. It was also announced that creator of Might and Magic, Jon Van Caneghem is heading up the project.

The site has since gone down, but not before Voodoo Extreme had captured the short Q&A with Van Caneghem. He says "I can tell you it's a Command & Conquer game for the PC, but we're not yet at a stage where I can go into any details—we'll be prepared to make a more formal announcement later in the year. We're not just working on a game, though. Our general focus is on the future of Command & Conquer. That means updating a lot of the core technology to create a stable base for future development, and leveraging that work on this first game."

With a new development team at the reins, Command and Conquer might just be able to bounce back from the disappointment that was Command & Conquer 4. Would you buy a new Command & Conquer game?

[via BigDownload ]