New Civilization V patch in the works

Firaxis have set about outlining the content of the next big patch for Civilization V. The next batch of changes are going to concentrate on improvements to the AI and diplomacy, and contains fixes you'd only ever see in a Civ game, like "adjust Napoleon to make him more likely to go for culture", and an "update to tactical AI pillaging code". You'll find the complete list of changes are below.

AI



Worker AI improvements .



Update to tactical AI pillaging code. Additionally, always check to make sure it's not trying to pillage in an enemy dominance zone.



AI victory emphasis improvements (more efficient end-game when focusing on Science and Diplo victories).



AI should colonize other continents regularly.



AI will emphasize production of an Ocean going explorer unit when the time comes.



Adjust Napoleon to make him more likely to go for culture.



More aggressive second wave expansion (mostly off shore) after initial empire building and consolidation has occurred.



Optimization when finding routes (pathfinder improvement).



Multiple tweaks and bug fixes.



AI will now build ranged and mobile units more in line with the flavor settings.



Multiple defensive AI tweaks.



Gameplay



Cities heal more quickly.



Only allow one upgrade per unit from a goody hut.



UI



Tweaked the single-player score list to hide the civs of unmet ai players.



Diplomacy



AI's attitude towards you is now visible in the diplo screen and diplo drop-down.



Added info tooltip for an AI leader's mood. Lists things that are making an AI player happy/upset.



New diplo system: Declaration of Friendship (public declaration with diplomatic repercussions).



New diplo system: Denounce (public declaration with diplomatic repercussions).



New custom leader responses (Serious Expansion Warning, Aggressive Military, Luxury Exchange, Borders Exchange, Gift Request).



Modding



Parent category counts now include counts of child categories.



Selecting/deselecting a category now automatically selects/deselects it's children and its parent.



Tweaked category name truncation to better fit names.



Hide categories w/ no children and a count of 0.



Added support for fallback languages (if mod is not translated, fall-back to English so text keys are not showing).



Miscellaneous



Fixed save format which causes saves to increase the memory footprint of the game drastically when loading frequently over the course of the game.



There's no ETA for the patch just yet, but the devs are keeping the patch list updated over on the 2K forums .

[via Bluesnews ]