New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer goes behind the scenes on the campaign

Some games reckon war has changed, some games reckon war never changes. Whichever side of the fence you sit on, one thing is for certain: there are wars. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which releases next month, is camping firmly on the "war has changed" side. You'll learn as much when you watch the behind-the-scenes video embedded above, which gives some insight into how the campaign has been made.

Much has been made of the promised grittier campaign awaiting us in the 2019 Call of Duty: Chris got an early look at how one of the missions play out. The video above takes a broader approach, examining some of the broader narrative strokes (superpowers fight via proxies in the fictional nation of Urzikstan), and also some of the talent Infinity Ward consulted (war correspondents, former soldiers).

It's marketing material, of course. You're going to encounter quotes like "a lot about war has changed, there is no good and evil, there are shades of grey", but whether the story manages to be as complex and nuanced as Infinity Ward seems to want, we'll have to wait and see. Fingers crossed, I guess.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launches October 25. Everything we know about the reboot can be perused over here.