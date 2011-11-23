New Bioware game teased. Could it be a new Command & Conquer?

A new trailer for the Spike TV Video Game Awards shows the briefest blip of the new Bioware game. It's set to be announced at the show, and is in development at a new studio.

The clip shows a tank column blowing apart a procession of trucks, and is the only thing the public has seen of the game outside of this image .

There's only one thing for it. Time to don the hat of speculation, stroke the beard of unknowing and take some stabs in the dark. What could it be? There are some who think it could be a new Command &; Conquer, others say it might be a new Mercenaries game. We'll know for sure when it's fully revealed at the VGAs on December 10.