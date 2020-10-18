New Assassin's Creed Valhalla screenshots

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The senior art director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Raphael Lacoste, has shared some screens showing off its vistas, which were presumably taken in photomode. They show aurora borealis over a Viking settlement, Eivor riding up to a stone circle at dawn or dusk, a church overlooking a tree-lined river, and some other pretty scenery players will no doubt ride past or parkour over at high speed. The images come via Twitter and are quite compressed, but Lacoste promises to share some 4K versions later.

Lacoste is currently the franchise art director for the Assassin's Creed games, and previously served as art director on Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Origins. You can have a look at his ArtStation page to see some of his work on Ancient Egypt.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be out on November 17. Here are its system requirements, and here's 15 of Valhalla's sidequests reviewed.