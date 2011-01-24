Need For Speed: Shift 2 pre-order bonuses revealed

EA have released a glossy trailer highlighting the bonuses that players will receive for pre-ordering the limited edition of Need for Speed: Shift 2. Read on for more details.

The trailer informs that by investing in the pre-order-only Limited Edition of Shift 2, players will get three exclusive cars and 40 extra events.

The cars are: an Alpha Romeo Giulietta QV, a Nissan Silvia Spec.R Aero and a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640. Among the exclusive events are Old vs New races and Manufacturer Battles.

Are you sick of pre-order bonuses? Or do they rock your world?