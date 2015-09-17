MSI and Corsair team up to create a water cooled GTX 980 Ti

MSI and Corsair have teamed up to create a liquid cooled GeForce GTX 980 Ti graphics card. MSI is calling its card the Sea Hawk, and Corsair is calling its card the Hydro GFX, but we confirmed with Corsair that the two are identical. MSI will sell the card through retail channels and Corsair will sell it through its website.

The unit consists of a GeForce GTX 980 Ti graphics card, with an integrated aluminum bracket cooled by a Corsair Hydro Series H55 liquid cooler. Corsair says that it keeps the GPU, memory, and power circuitry “30 percent cooler than standard cards while running at higher clock speeds with no throttling, boosting the GPU clock 20 percent and graphics performance up to 15 percent.”

The GPU has a 1190/1291 MHz base/boost clock, which is clocked 20 percent faster than standard GTX 980 Ti cards that Corsair says gives you a 15 percent performance boost. It has 6GB DDR5 memory at 7096 MHz over a 384-bit interface. It’ll use up 250 watts of power, and requires a 600W minimum PSU. As for outputs, it has three DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI 2.0, and a Dual Link DVI-I.

The Hydro GFX / Sea Hawk will fit in your case if you’ve got room for its 10.5 x 4.376 inch dimensions and a spare 120mm mount for the cooler. It’ll be out in October in the US with an MSRP of $740, and Corsair is offering a three year warranty.