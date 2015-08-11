Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord will support multiple mods at once

The Mount & Blade modding community is huge, and covers everything from Game of Thrones to Warhammer. It's a big deal for developer Taleworlds, and so, during Gamescom, I asked what plans they have to further support modding in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

"The new engine that we have is so much easier to work with for modders," says Taleworlds founder Armağan Yavuz. "We have things like the terrain editor, the scene editor, etc. Those are much improved. They will give greater tools for modders. Also, our scripting system is now using .NET, so players will be able to write in C#. It is going to be much easier for them to create mods."

Bannerlord's engine will give modders more flexibility and options, and also improves things for the players who want to use mods.

"We'll be supporting multiple mods together," says Yavuz, "so players will be able to cherry pick the mods that they want, and they'll be able to use them altogether to exactly customise the experience that they want.

"If, for example, one changes the user interface and another edits some items and another is some political thing, players will be able to combine those and play their dream game."