Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord video gives us a second look at Captain Mode

TaleWorlds have put together a second video for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord’s Captain Mode, its large-scale, five-a-side brawls. This one features the Mongol-inspired Khuzait, duking it out with its neighbour to the south, the Calradic Empire.

If you’re wondering what the stats are for various Khuzait units, then you’re in luck. This faction’s preference—unsurprisingly, given its inspiration—is for cavalry units, particularly horse archers.

Like its predecessor, there’s a messy, chaotic bent to the battle, with warriors colliding and getting into big scrums while horses circle the brawling infantry. There are some particularly great bits where the Khuzait cavalry encircle desperate Empire soldiers, huddling together, spears out.

In Captain Mode, the goal you'll have plenty of enemies to slaughter; though victory can also be claimed by capturing and holding specific areas, giving battles a bit more direction than they might otherwise have.