Mordin Kombat: The Mass Effect Beat-Em-Up

...is not in fact called that, nor does it look like there's a lot of Asari kicking. Nor can you play as Tali'Zorah vas Kneed-ya, engage in Hanar-hand combat, or many other puns . Instead, it's called Dark Corners of the Galaxy , and honestly, it's not great. It is pretty though, and a better way to pass the time until Mass Effect 3 than printing out early screenshots, squinting at them, and jiggling them about until they appear to be moving. Bonus points for the enemies whose entire role in life is to run up to you and explode. Such a noble sacrifice, all in the name of slightly denting your health bar.