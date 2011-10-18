Mojang wins interim injunction for Scrolls trademark

The first bout of legal sparring is over in the Mojang vs. Bethesda battle for the Scrolls trademark. Notch tweeted to say that Mojang have won an interim injunction, which will allow them to continue to use the Scrolls name as the trial progresses. It's good news for Notch and co. as legal battles can drag on for months.

"We won the interim injunction! We can keep using the name "Scrolls". ZeniMax/Bethesda can still appeal the ruling, but I'm very happy. :D," says Notch.

Bethesda's Pete Hines recently responded to the lawsuit, saying that “Mojang's public comments have not given a complete picture as it relates to their filings, our trademarks, or events that have taken place,” adding that “nobody here enjoys being forced into this. Hopefully it will all be resolved soon.”

Notch announced that Mojang and Bethesda were taking the Scrolls battle to the courts late last month with the word "Weee!" The case continues.