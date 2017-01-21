Modder takes the logical step of turning Amnesia: Dark Descent into Minesweeper

Modders often take elements of one game and make them work inside another, such as JulioNIB's mod that lets you play Watch Dogs inside GTA 5, or Robert Prest's mod that lets you play No Man's Sky inside Doom. That being said, it's hard to think of a less likely combination than a puzzle game that shipped with Windows 3.1x and one of the most terrifying first-person survival games ever made. However, modder Spelos did what no one else dared: he made Minesweeper playable inside Amnesia: Dark Descent.

Since mods are so incredibly easy to install for Amnesia (just unzip the mod into the game's 'custom stories' folder and you're done) I gave it a go. I'm here to tell you: this is Minesweeper. Not only does it work—click on a tile to reveal the number of adjacent mines, and manually place flags on tiles you suspect are hiding mines—but it's also randomized, so each time you play you get a different game board, just like the real Minesweeper.

But, don't forget you're playing this enjoyable little puzzle game inside Amnesia: Dark Descent, which is not a nice place to be doing anything. Click on a tile that's hiding a mine, and you'll get the utter crap scared out of you.

Unlike the real Minesweeper, accidentally triggering a mine isn't necessarily the end of your game. If you manage to flee the mine-monster and not go completely insane in the process, you can pick up where you left off and keep playing.

You can find the Amnesia Minesweeper mod here at Moddb.com.