MLG unveils 2014 Dota 2 league schedule, finale set for Anaheim Spring Championship

Major League Gaming's 2014 Dota 2 league will see its final showdown take place at next year's Spring Championship in Anaheim, according to information released today by MLG. The $150,000 June tournament looks set to stage the final battle after six months of league play and will feature the best North American Dota 2 squads as well as teams from abroad.

Annually one of the biggest events in eSports , the 2014 MLG Spring Championship takes place June 20-22 in Anaheim and will be splitting its 16 invites between international Dota 2 teams and the top competitors on the NA circuit that begins Jan. 6. Qualification for the Spring tournament will take place over four league-play seasons through the end of May. The four best-performing NA teams at the upcoming MLG championship in Columbus, OH will also be among the challengers for the Anaheim crown. The $50,000 Columbus tournament runs Nov. 22-24 and will see NA teams like Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, and Fnatic as well as international outfits The Alliance, Na'vi, DK and Rattlesnake.Int.

Beginning tomorrow, MLG also plans to broadcast regular Dota 2 content on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 6 p.m. ET, according to a press release. If nothing else, MLG's 2014 commitment to Dota 2 league play speaks to the enormous popularity of the game as well as its potential as a spectator-friendly eSports contest. As we saw at Valve's late-summer tournament The International , competitive Dota 2 teams can supply some tense and impressively nail-biting moments for fans.

