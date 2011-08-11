Might and Magic Heroes VI trailer shows castle assault

[bcvideo id="1102729248001"]

This teaser for Might and Magic Heroes VI shows an unseen enemy bursting through the gates of a heavily armoured castle to do battle with the silver-clad hero within. What it doesn't show is the part just after, when all the baddies organise themselves into a grid and take it in turns to slowly attack the castle's defenders. The name has been re-jigged, but Heroes VI is set to provide a reassuringly familiar tale on the classic Heroes of Might and Magic formula when it's released on October 13. We can expect plenty more from Might and Magic Heroes VI at Gamescom next week.