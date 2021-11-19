Microsoft's head of gaming has hope for future of emulation

It's been a big news week for Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of gaming. Spencer has taken a hard stance on Activision's roiling controversy and also chimed in on the debate about NFTs in gaming. In a conversation with Axios , he expressed a desire to see industry-wide support for console emulation like Xbox's backwards compatibility program.

"My hope (and I think I have to present it that way as of now) is as an industry we'd work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game."

Preservation is a critical issue for the appreciation and enjoyment of videogames. We have it pretty nice here on PC as opposed to on consoles, but you can still run into issues getting older games to work on new operating systems. We also had some near-disasters this year with Ultima Underworld, Syndicate, and the Grand Theft Auto 3 trilogy being removed from digital stores, though the good news is they're all available again now.

Isn't this better than some silly emulation anyway? (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Spencer's statement is certainly encouraging, but it also clashes with Microsoft's recent announcement that the 76 original Xbox and 360 titles made to work with backwards compatibility on November 16 would be the last. There are still hundreds of games not supported by the program, including fan favorites like Jet Set Radio Future, Project Gotham Racing 4, and, of course, Shadow the Hedgehog. Spencer has publicly commented on games preservation in the past as well, expressing that industry-wide cooperation and cloud gaming could be the way forward.