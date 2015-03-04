Popular

​Microsoft releasing Xbox wireless dongle for PC this year

At Microsoft's GDC conference on Wednesday, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced that Microsoft will be releasing a wireless dongle for PC later this year. The dongle will allow PC gamers to use wireless Xbox One controllers and all other wireless Xbox peripherals on Windows PCs.

It sounds like a much better solution than the "wired" controller Microsoft announced last year, which was actually just a wireless controller with an included USB cable.

Spencer didn't give a price, date, or any other details, but it's coming sometime this year.

Wes Fenlon

