Microsoft discontinues original Kinect for Windows

Microsoft has announced that sales of the original Kinect for Windows will come to an end in 2015. The device was a "milestone achievement," but the release of the Kinect for Windows v2 sensor in October means it's time to move on.

"The move to v2 marks the next stage in our journey toward more natural human computing. The new sensor provides a host of new and improved features, including enhanced body tracking, greater depth fidelity, full 1080p high-definition video, new active infrared capabilities, and an expanded field of view," Microsoft said in a statement. "Likewise, SDK 2.0 offers scores of updates and enhancements, not the least of which is the ability to create and publish Kinect-enabled apps in the Windows Store."

Microsoft said it will do its best to fill orders from business customers who still need large numbers of the v1 hardware, but once the existing stock is gone, there will be no more.

"We know that your proven track record doing great things with the original technology will only get better with v2—the improvements in quality from the original Kinect for Windows sensor to the v2 device are truly immense," the statement says. "And so, we’re cheered by the prospect of seeing all the amazing solutions you’ll create with this the new and improved Kinect for Windows."

Kinect for Windows v2 is available from Microsoft for $200.