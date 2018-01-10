Mewgenics lives, is now a Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel project

Mewgenics was a curious cat game initially announced by Team Meat (they of Super Meat Boy fame) back in 2012. Since then, it's been put on hold, delayed, and then finally, in early 2016, cancelled. At the time, McMillen said that it was possible for the game to make a return some time in the future. And guess what? That future is now. We're living in it.

McMillen announced that the game is back in development in a new blogpost. Only this time, he's collaborating with Tyler Glacial, he of Closure and The End is Nigh fame.

"Tyler and I are currently prototyping some stuff for [Mewgenics] and if all goes well I’m 99% sure that little monster will once again become my obsession. Mewgenics was always my oddball dream project and probably the game I’m questioned about the most these days. Mewgenics is being remade from the ground up so don’t expect to see much for a year or two."

He adds: "Who am I kidding I’ll probably start teasing the first beta images once things get moving along…"

In other news, McMillen's primary focus is still The Legend of Bum-bo, described as "a mix of Puzzle Quest and The Binding of Isaac with a tactics spin". It's due to release some time this year, with gameplay footage promised soon (see the teaser trailer below).

Finally, it looks possible that new The Binding of Isaac material will be forthcoming. "I did say many times this was going to be the last Isaac DLC.. and at the time i strongly believed it. but there seems to be something pretty cool on the horizon, its creeping up slowly.. its familiar but a bit different and its being held up by a group of people… when i squint i think i can make out a… oh sorry i gotta go, there is someone watching me in my space ship."

Check out the full blog post, there's some interesting stuff there about (the bloody excellent) The End is Nigh, and why the game was released with next-to-no pre-release marketing.