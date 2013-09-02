Popular

Mew-Genics trailer shows the catastrophic consequences of cat breeding

By

MewGenics

It's been a while since anyone has tried to educate me about the often gross mechanisms of nature; but even with my limited biological knowledge, I'm pretty sure cats don't work in the way described by this intro cut-scene for Team Meat's Mew-Genics. Released for the Penny Arcade Expo this last weekend, it shows an undeniably catchy spin on genetics, questionable interpretation aside.

As for the game this intro is introducing, it's still a bit of a mystery. With a 2014 release planned, we're yet to see the "Cat Lady Sim" in action. Team Meat explained some of the core concepts in a blog post back in February, but later revealed that , "aside from the fact that Mew-genics has become a much larger game than we expect, its also changed a great deal since we started."

Phil Savage

Phil Savage
