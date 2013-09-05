Popular

Men of War complete catalogue gets bundled up and sold for cheap

Here's another casualty in the internet's extended and ferocious war on prices. Bundle Stars , one of the many hundred financial death squads that roam the digital battlefield, have rounded up the Men of Wars and are holding them to ransom. Of course, because they're a bundle seller, that ransom is exceedingly reasonable, and gets you every game in the RTS series and their collective DLCs.

Here's what you get:

  • Men of War

  • Men of War: Assault Squad

  • Men of War: Red Tide

  • Men of War: Condemned Heroes

  • Men of War: Vietnam

And here's what it costs: £2.30/$3.59/€2.72

All of which will set you up nicely for Men of War: Assault Squad 2, which was announced back in July.

There's just under 14 days left in the bundle , giving you plenty of time to plan your purchase strategy. 5% of the package's profits will go to the ace gaming charity SpecialEffect .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
