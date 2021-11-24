Men of War 2 announced, coming 2022

The RTS revival continues with the announcement of a sequel to Men of War. Returning to World War II, Men of War 2 will have story campaigns on the Western Front and on the Eastern, letting you play as the Allies or Soviets in either singleplayer or co-op with up to five players. It's unlikely to have voice acting as amazing as the original.

The old direct control system that let you pop down to check things out from the perspective of an individual soldier will be back, and is apparently being enhanced into something called Direct Vision, which lets you "focus solely on one unit at any time and upgrade, change, or repair equipment on the fly." A front line mechanic promises to simulate the push-and-pull of war with shifting borders that will let players "Manage attritional battles and break through undefended lines to advance the areas of maps under control, digging trenches and supporting troops in newly won territory."

Online multiplayer will include a mode where players can compete as the Allies, Soviets, or Germans on skirmish and challenge maps, or co-operate against AI forces. It'll have full mod support too.

Men of War 2 is being developed by series originator Best Way and published by 1C Entertainment. It should be available in 2022 on Steam.