Matul Remrit: the illustrated Dwarf Fortress story comes to an end

Breathing life into the diary of an entirely text-based game must be a difficult prospect. For Kevin Snow's Dwarf Fortress playthrough it meant an ambitious collaboration, bringing together a well told character-driven (and emergent) narrative, original art, music and an isometric visualiser . The result was Matul Remrit , a detailed and inventive telling of a tale that began in 2010. That story has now come to end, finishing the series with a six part chapter of videos, comics and diary entries.

The full project is dramatic, sombre, surprising and funny. It's also huge, experimentally told from the perspective of the featured dwarves - "a band of dregs who struggle to build their

new home amidst strife, internal politics, and a scourge of elf attacks."

It's well worth taking the time to work your way through the epic undertaking. Here's a brief excerpt:

" 16th Slate 1051

Oh Mittens how your fur shined

Oh Mittens how your head purred

Oh Mittens how your feet landed (when hurled)

Oh Mittens where have you left

Oh Mittens do you miss me too

- Ode to Mittens by Exi the Poemhaver."

Thanks, Kotaku .